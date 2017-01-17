James D. Simpson
Funeral services will be at noon on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the Simpson St. Church of Christ, 800 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta. GA 30314.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bereavement pay for city of Dville employees
|1 hr
|Hooper
|1
|Bishop Eddie Long - Hypocrit, Bi-sexual, False ... (Sep '10)
|17 hr
|Atheos Aphobos
|55
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|21 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|111
|Why do so many Blacks drive with DEALER tags? (Oct '13)
|Mon
|Lester R
|23
|Why does Kaiser Permanente hire so many blacks? (Nov '11)
|Jan 14
|sanrad
|49
|How do you get your property qualified for sect... (Jul '10)
|Jan 13
|Stella Landry
|71
|Review: 770 Cheap Rides Inc (Feb '13)
|Jan 12
|Tolerman
|41
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC