Gravley to again promote medicinal marijuana in General Assembly
For the third year in a row, state Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, is heading into the Georgia legislative session with plans to expand medical marijuana in the state. Last year, Gravley helped pass HB 1, which allowed Georgians with any of eight conditions to qualify for a limited medical marijuana program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect arrested in New Year's Day shooting
|6 hr
|Concerned
|1
|GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20
|14 hr
|Citizencane
|4
|Douglasville a hot spot for small business loans
|Fri
|Cotizencane
|2
|Judge Robert James (Jul '07)
|Thu
|Who knows
|69
|Jimmy Witcher
|Jan 4
|Carlos ladino
|9
|Superintendent Gordon Pritz buys second home in... (Jun '15)
|Jan 3
|TaxPayer1
|13
|Another store at Arbor Place closing (Dec '08)
|Dec 31
|Slaterfox
|92
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC