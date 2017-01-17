Godwin steps into coroner's position
A number of long-tenured Douglas County politicians left office Jan. 1, including a two-term tax commissioner, three-term county commission chairman and a four-term sheriff. But the longest-tenured of all was former Douglas County Coroner Randy Daniel, who had been in office since 1992.
