Former CSU womena s basketball coach ...

Former CSU womena s basketball coach loses sister in fiery Atlanta car crash

One of the victims killed in an accident in Atlanta early Sunday morning is the sister of Quacy Barnes-Timmons, a former coach for the Lady Cougars at Columbus State University and current coach of the women's basketball team at Tuskegee University. The vehicle was traveling on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta when the incident occurred, according Atlanta police.

