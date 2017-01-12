Elizabeth - Betty' Margaret Grant Pawlowski
Mrs. Elizabeth "Betty" Margaret Grant Pawlowski, age 87, of Douglasville, Georgia, our beloved mother, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Douglasville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born October 16, 1929 in Waterbury, Connecticut the daughter of the late Elizabeth Mary Osier Grant and the late Harry Arthur Grant.
