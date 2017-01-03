DPD's popular free gun clinic returns

DPD's popular free gun clinic returns

Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Times Georgian

The Douglasville Police Department is once again preparing for its yearlong Public Handgun Clinic. Free and open to the community, the clinic is held on the first Thursday of every month from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The clinic is broken into two parts to utilize maximum learning for the participants.

