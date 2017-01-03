DPD to begin using body cameras

The Douglasville Police Department will begin using body cameras as early as this month, joining in a national trend aimed at boosting relationships between police and the public. About a month ago the department purchased 20 cameras for $48,360, which includes six months of unlimited cloud data storage, related equipment and a warranty.

