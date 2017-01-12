Douglas County residents fighting plans for rock quarry
Developers say the economic benefits will be huge, generating an estimated $7 million in property taxes over 20 years, compared to several thousand the current land owner is paying per year. "It creates competition, and it will benefit the taxpayers in that way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: 770 Cheap Rides Inc (Feb '13)
|1 hr
|Tolerman
|41
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|Wed
|FOD
|103
|Austell Natural Gas
|Wed
|Elmer
|2
|See Ya Whitey!!!
|Tue
|Tolerman
|14
|Abandoned places around Douglasville (Oct '11)
|Jan 10
|FOS
|38
|Popcorn Depot (Jan '13)
|Jan 8
|ashleymarie
|106
|Suspect arrested in New Year's Day shooting
|Jan 7
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC