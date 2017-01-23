Dog River Park expected to open by end of March
If the weather cooperates, Douglas County residents will soon enjoy nature's amenities of Dog River Park, expected to open by the end of March. The newest of the county parks, Dog River Park is situated on 800-acres of county-owned property, nestled behind Dog River Library in the woodlands off Highway 5 south of Douglasville.
