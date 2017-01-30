Daniel: It's about time Douglas County got a little respect
A few years ago, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution wrote a story about Google's expansion in Douglas County. The headline in the AJC read, "PILOT incentive to grow Google on edge of Cobb."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|9 hr
|Bobwhite
|115
|D & B Pharmacy busted for illegal DRUGS 2 (Nov '11)
|Sun
|Tolerman
|13
|anyone seen any coyotes in douglasville? (Apr '09)
|Jan 27
|Tolerman
|70
|Does anyone know if Dependable Tire in Lithia S... (Sep '11)
|Jan 26
|Cirizencane
|46
|New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this...
|Jan 26
|Sheboygan
|4
|mugshots and crime (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|Eric
|13
|SHARP helps inmates with alcohol, drug abuse pr... (Jul '09)
|Jan 23
|Really
|20
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC