Custer E. Rudd
Custer E. Rudd, age 87, of Winston, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2017. He was born on November 26, 1929, in Cutuno, Kentucky, the son of the late Hiram Green Rudd and the late Millie Rowe Rudd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bereavement pay for city of Dville employees
|6 hr
|Hooper
|1
|Bishop Eddie Long - Hypocrit, Bi-sexual, False ... (Sep '10)
|21 hr
|Atheos Aphobos
|55
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|Tue
|General Robert E Lee
|111
|Why do so many Blacks drive with DEALER tags? (Oct '13)
|Jan 16
|Lester R
|23
|Why does Kaiser Permanente hire so many blacks? (Nov '11)
|Jan 14
|sanrad
|49
|How do you get your property qualified for sect... (Jul '10)
|Jan 13
|Stella Landry
|71
|Review: 770 Cheap Rides Inc (Feb '13)
|Jan 12
|Tolerman
|41
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC