Custer E. Rudd

Custer E. Rudd

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Times Georgian

Custer E. Rudd, age 87, of Winston, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2017. He was born on November 26, 1929, in Cutuno, Kentucky, the son of the late Hiram Green Rudd and the late Millie Rowe Rudd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bereavement pay for city of Dville employees 6 hr Hooper 1
Bishop Eddie Long - Hypocrit, Bi-sexual, False ... (Sep '10) 21 hr Atheos Aphobos 55
racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12) Tue General Robert E Lee 111
Why do so many Blacks drive with DEALER tags? (Oct '13) Jan 16 Lester R 23
Why does Kaiser Permanente hire so many blacks? (Nov '11) Jan 14 sanrad 49
How do you get your property qualified for sect... (Jul '10) Jan 13 Stella Landry 71
Review: 770 Cheap Rides Inc (Feb '13) Jan 12 Tolerman 41
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,037,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC