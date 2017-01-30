County's jobless rate climbs to 5.3%
Douglas County's unemployment rate climbed above that of metro Atlanta for December 2016, the Georgia Department of Labor announced Thursday. Douglas County's unemployment rate rose to 5.3 percent in December, up from 5.1 percent in November, according to the GDOL.
