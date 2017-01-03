County prepares for winter storm

Douglas County has been getting prepared to face some severe winter elements expected to hit the area by late afternoon today. A revised winter weather update by the National Weather Service on Thursday at 4 p.m. reported that a winter storm warning will be issued for Douglas County as early as 1 p.m. Friday in anticipation of the incoming winter storm, according to Douglas County spokesperson Wes Tallon.

