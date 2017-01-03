County prepares for winter storm
Douglas County has been getting prepared to face some severe winter elements expected to hit the area by late afternoon today. A revised winter weather update by the National Weather Service on Thursday at 4 p.m. reported that a winter storm warning will be issued for Douglas County as early as 1 p.m. Friday in anticipation of the incoming winter storm, according to Douglas County spokesperson Wes Tallon.
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect arrested in New Year's Day shooting
|1 hr
|Concerned
|1
|GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20
|10 hr
|Citizencane
|4
|Douglasville a hot spot for small business loans
|Fri
|Cotizencane
|2
|Judge Robert James (Jul '07)
|Thu
|Who knows
|69
|Jimmy Witcher
|Jan 4
|Carlos ladino
|9
|Superintendent Gordon Pritz buys second home in... (Jun '15)
|Jan 3
|TaxPayer1
|13
|Another store at Arbor Place closing (Dec '08)
|Dec 31
|Slaterfox
|92
