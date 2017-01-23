City retreat set for Jan. 26-28 at Foxhall Resort
Douglasville city officials will participate in their annual retreat to help frame goals and objectives for 2017 Jan. 26-28. This year's retreat will be held at Foxhall Resort in Douglas County.
