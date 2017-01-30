City plans for future at Foxhall retreat
The Douglasville City Council spent Thursday through Saturday at the Foxhall Resort and Sporting Club in south Douglas County for a planning retreat for the next fiscal year, which starts July 1. The council decided to stay within Douglas County this year instead of going outside the county. Last year, the retreat was held in Carroll County and Ward 5 Councilman Richard Segal did not attend, citing the lack of transparency of holding an open meeting outside the county's borders.
