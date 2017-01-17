City council denies rezoning request for rock quarry
Ron Daniel/Douglas County Sentinel "No Rock Quarry" signs like this one in front of Hudson's Hickory House have popped all over Douglasville in the last week. Ron Daniel/Douglas County Sentinel "No Rock Quarry" signs like this one in front of Hudson's Hickory House have popped all over Douglasville in the last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bereavement pay for city of Dville employees
|3 hr
|Cupcake
|6
|Bishop Eddie Long - Hypocrit, Bi-sexual, False ... (Sep '10)
|Tue
|Atheos Aphobos
|55
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|Tue
|General Robert E Lee
|111
|Why do so many Blacks drive with DEALER tags? (Oct '13)
|Jan 16
|Lester R
|23
|Why does Kaiser Permanente hire so many blacks? (Nov '11)
|Jan 14
|sanrad
|49
|How do you get your property qualified for sect... (Jul '10)
|Jan 13
|Stella Landry
|71
|Review: 770 Cheap Rides Inc (Feb '13)
|Jan 12
|Tolerman
|41
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC