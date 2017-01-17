City Council approves pay increases
The resolution allows a 1.5 percent "cost of living" adjustment and emends the city of Douglasville current pay schedule by increasing the compensation amounts by 1.5 percent in efforts to continue to keep the city of Douglasville's wage and compensation structure competitive with the current job market. This item will become effective starting Jan. 24. "It also affects our pay schedule so all of the salaries within the pay scale will be increased by 1.5 percent," said City Manager Marcia Hampton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bereavement pay for city of Dville employees
|31 min
|Hooper
|7
|Bishop Eddie Long - Hypocrit, Bi-sexual, False ... (Sep '10)
|Tue
|Atheos Aphobos
|55
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|Tue
|General Robert E Lee
|111
|Why do so many Blacks drive with DEALER tags? (Oct '13)
|Jan 16
|Lester R
|23
|Why does Kaiser Permanente hire so many blacks? (Nov '11)
|Jan 14
|sanrad
|49
|How do you get your property qualified for sect... (Jul '10)
|Jan 13
|Stella Landry
|71
|Review: 770 Cheap Rides Inc (Feb '13)
|Jan 12
|Tolerman
|41
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC