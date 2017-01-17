City Council approves pay increases

City Council approves pay increases

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

The resolution allows a 1.5 percent "cost of living" adjustment and emends the city of Douglasville current pay schedule by increasing the compensation amounts by 1.5 percent in efforts to continue to keep the city of Douglasville's wage and compensation structure competitive with the current job market. This item will become effective starting Jan. 24. "It also affects our pay schedule so all of the salaries within the pay scale will be increased by 1.5 percent," said City Manager Marcia Hampton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bereavement pay for city of Dville employees 31 min Hooper 7
Bishop Eddie Long - Hypocrit, Bi-sexual, False ... (Sep '10) Tue Atheos Aphobos 55
racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12) Tue General Robert E Lee 111
Why do so many Blacks drive with DEALER tags? (Oct '13) Jan 16 Lester R 23
Why does Kaiser Permanente hire so many blacks? (Nov '11) Jan 14 sanrad 49
How do you get your property qualified for sect... (Jul '10) Jan 13 Stella Landry 71
Review: 770 Cheap Rides Inc (Feb '13) Jan 12 Tolerman 41
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,083,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC