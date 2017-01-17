City Council approves pay increases

The resolution allows a 1.5 percent "cost of living" adjustment and emends the city of Douglasville current pay schedule by increasing the compensation amounts by 1.5 percent in efforts to continue to keep the city of Douglasville's wage and compensation structure competitive with the current job market. This item will become effective starting Jan. 24. "It also affects our pay schedule so all of the salaries within the pay scale will be increased by 1.5 percent," said City Manager Marcia Hampton.

