Citizens relieved by quarry decision
The grassroots campaign to deny a proposed rock quarry was unlike anything many Douglasville residents have seen in recent years. The effort by concerned residents against the quarry ultimately paid off with the Douglasville City Council's unanimous vote Tuesday night to deny the rezoning for the quarry, showing the power of ordinary citizens when they communicate with their local government.
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this...
|3 hr
|Cupcake
|3
|No Military Discounts at Chick fil a (Apr '10)
|13 hr
|Joe
|132
|How long to loose your house?
|17 hr
|Jacob T
|1
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|18 hr
|taxpayer 112
|113
|Why do black people CHOOSE to speak like slaves (Nov '11)
|21 hr
|Jerry
|118
|Bereavement pay for city of Dville employees
|Fri
|oops
|8
|Bishop Eddie Long - Hypocrit, Bi-sexual, False ... (Sep '10)
|Jan 17
|Atheos Aphobos
|55
