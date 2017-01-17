Citizens relieved by quarry decision

Citizens relieved by quarry decision

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

The grassroots campaign to deny a proposed rock quarry was unlike anything many Douglasville residents have seen in recent years. The effort by concerned residents against the quarry ultimately paid off with the Douglasville City Council's unanimous vote Tuesday night to deny the rezoning for the quarry, showing the power of ordinary citizens when they communicate with their local government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this... 3 hr Cupcake 3
No Military Discounts at Chick fil a (Apr '10) 13 hr Joe 132
How long to loose your house? 17 hr Jacob T 1
racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12) 18 hr taxpayer 112 113
Why do black people CHOOSE to speak like slaves (Nov '11) 21 hr Jerry 118
Bereavement pay for city of Dville employees Fri oops 8
Bishop Eddie Long - Hypocrit, Bi-sexual, False ... (Sep '10) Jan 17 Atheos Aphobos 55
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Douglas County was issued at January 21 at 10:47PM EST

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,132,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC