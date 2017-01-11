Citizens gather to plot rock quarry o...

Citizens gather to plot rock quarry opposition

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

The map highlights the potential rock quarry in yellow. The red circle shows a 2.5 mile radius surrounding the rock quarry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12) 4 hr FOD 103
Review: 770 Cheap Rides Inc (Feb '13) 7 hr Cheaprides 40
Austell Natural Gas 9 hr Elmer 2
See Ya Whitey!!! Tue Tolerman 14
Abandoned places around Douglasville (Oct '11) Tue FOS 38
Popcorn Depot (Jan '13) Jan 8 ashleymarie 106
News Suspect arrested in New Year's Day shooting Jan 7 Concerned 1
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,901 • Total comments across all topics: 277,828,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC