Citizens gather to plot rock quarry opposition
The map highlights the potential rock quarry in yellow. The red circle shows a 2.5 mile radius surrounding the rock quarry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|4 hr
|FOD
|103
|Review: 770 Cheap Rides Inc (Feb '13)
|7 hr
|Cheaprides
|40
|Austell Natural Gas
|9 hr
|Elmer
|2
|See Ya Whitey!!!
|Tue
|Tolerman
|14
|Abandoned places around Douglasville (Oct '11)
|Tue
|FOS
|38
|Popcorn Depot (Jan '13)
|Jan 8
|ashleymarie
|106
|Suspect arrested in New Year's Day shooting
|Jan 7
|Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC