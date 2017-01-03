CAC to distribute new Arts E-News newsletter
Liz Marino/Sentinel File Photo Jayme Perry portrayed Elle Woods, while Kobe McKelvery played the role of Emmett Forrest in Douglas County High School's production of Legally Blonde The Musical in December. The Cultural Arts Council's new Arts E-News email newsletter aims to be a one-stop-shop for arts events in the county - from plays at high schools to performances at churches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Robert James (Jul '07)
|22 hr
|Citizen
|65
|Jimmy Witcher
|Wed
|Carlos ladino
|9
|GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20
|Tue
|Hmm
|1
|Superintendent Gordon Pritz buys second home in... (Jun '15)
|Tue
|TaxPayer1
|13
|Another store at Arbor Place closing (Dec '08)
|Dec 31
|Slaterfox
|92
|Why do black people CHOOSE to speak like slaves (Nov '11)
|Dec 31
|bored monitor
|117
|How do you get your property qualified for sect... (Jul '10)
|Dec 30
|Citizen Cane
|70
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC