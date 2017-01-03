CAC to distribute new Arts E-News newsletter

Liz Marino/Sentinel File Photo Jayme Perry portrayed Elle Woods, while Kobe McKelvery played the role of Emmett Forrest in Douglas County High School's production of Legally Blonde The Musical in December. The Cultural Arts Council's new Arts E-News email newsletter aims to be a one-stop-shop for arts events in the county - from plays at high schools to performances at churches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.