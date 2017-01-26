Business Update: Vine Market expected to open in February; Hwy. 5 Chevron being torn down
The downtown area is getting a farm-to-table restaurant, expected to open next month, and other projects may be in the works for Broad Street. Meanwhile, the Chevron on Highway 5 at Douglas Boulevard is closed for good and RaceTrac on Fairburn Road is looking to relocate.
