Bobby Gene Rhinehart
Mr. Bobby Gene Rhinehart, age 87, of Douglasville, GA, passed away January 20, 2017. He was born February 4, 1929 in Chestnut Hill, TN, to the late Hobson and Georgia Hance Rhinehart.
