Armed robbery suspect sought in 3 cou...

Armed robbery suspect sought in 3 counties

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

A multi-jurisdictional search is on for a man wanted in Carroll, Haralson and Douglas counties. The suspect is allegedly responsible for four armed robberies: one at the Dollar General in Temple, and at convenience stores in Bremen and Douglasville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
D & B Pharmacy busted for illegal DRUGS 2 (Nov '11) Sat Liberty belle 12
anyone seen any coyotes in douglasville? (Apr '09) Fri Tolerman 71
Does anyone know if Dependable Tire in Lithia S... (Sep '11) Thu Cirizencane 46
New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this... Jan 26 Sheboygan 4
mugshots and crime (Sep '11) Jan 25 Eric 13
News SHARP helps inmates with alcohol, drug abuse pr... (Jul '09) Jan 23 Really 20
roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,Addyis ... Jan 22 mark 1
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,888 • Total comments across all topics: 278,365,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC