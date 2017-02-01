ARC honors the city
The city of Douglasville was one of three local governments recognized by the Atlanta Regional Commission for its leadership in implementing policies and practices that contribute to the efficient and sustainable use of resources in metro Atlanta. Douglasville was honored at ARC's Jan. 25 board meeting for recertifying as a Silver Certified Green Community in ARC's Green Communities program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Diamond Traders (Jun '10)
|9 hr
|Even
|30
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|16 hr
|pale face
|117
|Rate Harvester Christian School
|Wed
|Tolerman
|3
|Why does Kaiser Permanente hire so many blacks? (Nov '11)
|Wed
|Keep her
|53
|New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this...
|Jan 31
|DeepFriedThighs
|5
|D & B Pharmacy busted for illegal DRUGS 2 (Nov '11)
|Jan 29
|Tolerman
|13
|anyone seen any coyotes in douglasville? (Apr '09)
|Jan 27
|Tolerman
|70
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC