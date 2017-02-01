ARC honors the city

ARC honors the city

Tuesday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

The city of Douglasville was one of three local governments recognized by the Atlanta Regional Commission for its leadership in implementing policies and practices that contribute to the efficient and sustainable use of resources in metro Atlanta. Douglasville was honored at ARC's Jan. 25 board meeting for recertifying as a Silver Certified Green Community in ARC's Green Communities program.

