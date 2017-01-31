Addressing firefightersa cancer risk
As Georgia's economic fortunes have improved over the past several years, the state has made an effort to reinvest in those that serve us. The economic downturn meant sparse times for taxpayers, which meant fewer tax dollars flowing into state coffers for several years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Coroner working 2 full time jobs? Is this...
|5 hr
|DeepFriedThighs
|5
|racism in Douglasville.. (Feb '12)
|22 hr
|Bobwhite
|115
|D & B Pharmacy busted for illegal DRUGS 2 (Nov '11)
|Sun
|Tolerman
|13
|anyone seen any coyotes in douglasville? (Apr '09)
|Jan 27
|Tolerman
|70
|Does anyone know if Dependable Tire in Lithia S... (Sep '11)
|Jan 26
|Cirizencane
|46
|mugshots and crime (Sep '11)
|Jan 25
|Eric
|13
|SHARP helps inmates with alcohol, drug abuse pr... (Jul '09)
|Jan 23
|Really
|20
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC