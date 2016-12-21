WSA repairing culvert
Crews from the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority are expected to begin work to repair a large culvert that is likely to cause partial road closures, according to a spokesperson from the WSA. "We are doing this project to stabilize the large culvert that goes underneath Prestley Mill close to where it intersects with Slater Mill Road," said Lyndsey Sargent, communications coordinator with the WSA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mary Christmas to all my friend on topic
|3 hr
|Raymond
|1
|TW will see the light
|Sat
|LOL
|13
|Another store at Arbor Place closing (Dec '08)
|Sat
|plainjane
|91
|Why do black people CHOOSE to speak like slaves (Nov '11)
|Thu
|Justme
|116
|Fireworks
|Dec 21
|Citizencane
|10
|Help for Christmas (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|ln gay
|107
|Cops and kids join forces during shopping spree
|Dec 20
|ln gay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC