WSA repairing culvert

Crews from the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority are expected to begin work to repair a large culvert that is likely to cause partial road closures, according to a spokesperson from the WSA. "We are doing this project to stabilize the large culvert that goes underneath Prestley Mill close to where it intersects with Slater Mill Road," said Lyndsey Sargent, communications coordinator with the WSA.

