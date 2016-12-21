Volunteers plant trees for Military Honor Garden
A labor force of volunteers from the West Georgia Green Association and local landscaping businesses came together on a cold day earlier this month to plant 13 trees for the on-going project to create a Military Honor Garden at Douglasville's Hunter Memorial Park. The work-in-progress continues as donations come in, explained Keep Douglasville Beautiful Executive Director Chan Weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How do you get your property qualified for sect... (Jul '10)
|7 hr
|Toperman
|69
|Abandoned places around Douglasville (Oct '11)
|Wed
|Dang
|36
|TW will see the light
|Dec 27
|Taxpayer 112
|15
|Douglasville a hot spot for small business loans
|Dec 26
|LOL
|1
|Mary Christmas to all my friend on topic
|Dec 25
|Raymond
|1
|Another store at Arbor Place closing (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|plainjane
|91
|Why do black people CHOOSE to speak like slaves (Nov '11)
|Dec 22
|Justme
|116
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC