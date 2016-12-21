Tommie Ann Kirk
Mrs. Tommie Ann Gallman Kirk, age 81, of Douglasville, passed away December 23, 2016. She was born April 19, 1935 in Villa Rica, the daughter of the late Henry Gallman and the late Mrs. Ovie Leona Gray Gallman Spillers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mary Christmas to all my friend on topic
|3 hr
|Raymond
|1
|TW will see the light
|Sat
|LOL
|13
|Another store at Arbor Place closing (Dec '08)
|Sat
|plainjane
|91
|Why do black people CHOOSE to speak like slaves (Nov '11)
|Thu
|Justme
|116
|Fireworks
|Dec 21
|Citizencane
|10
|Help for Christmas (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|ln gay
|107
|Cops and kids join forces during shopping spree
|Dec 20
|ln gay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC