Mrs. Sheila Ann Schinall Shreiner, age 71, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Thursday, December 15, 2016 at Wellstar Tranquility Hospice. She was born June 3, 1945 in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Lawrence Albert Schinall and the late Mrs. Hazel Fowler Schinall.

