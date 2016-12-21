Rezoning would clear way for rock quarry

Bart L. Boyd of Georgia Stone Products gave a presentation to the Douglasville City Council Thursday night during a public hearing on whether to approve or deny his request for rezoning of property for the purpose of mining and quarrying on undeveloped land on the western side of the city. A rezoning request that would clear the way for a rock quarry on property along West Strickland Street brought out opponents and supporters to a public hearing during Thursday's Douglasville City Council meeting.

