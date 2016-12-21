Rezoning would clear way for rock quarry
Bart L. Boyd of Georgia Stone Products gave a presentation to the Douglasville City Council Thursday night during a public hearing on whether to approve or deny his request for rezoning of property for the purpose of mining and quarrying on undeveloped land on the western side of the city. A rezoning request that would clear the way for a rock quarry on property along West Strickland Street brought out opponents and supporters to a public hearing during Thursday's Douglasville City Council meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TW will see the light
|5 hr
|LOL
|13
|Another store at Arbor Place closing (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|plainjane
|91
|Why do black people CHOOSE to speak like slaves (Nov '11)
|Thu
|Justme
|116
|Fireworks
|Dec 21
|Citizencane
|10
|Help for Christmas (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|ln gay
|107
|Cops and kids join forces during shopping spree
|Dec 20
|ln gay
|1
|Review: Diamond Traders (Jun '10)
|Dec 19
|Marie
|28
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC