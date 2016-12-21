Ray promoted to vice president of Douglas County Chamber
Ray has served the Chamber as director of communications and community affairs since 2010, and during that time has been responsible for a new logo and brand identity, a social media platform and a new user friendly website that is enabled for mobile devices. "I am very excited to take on my new role as vice president and look forward to continuing to support and promote our members and Douglas County," said Ray.
Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
