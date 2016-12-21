Public Records
Bond was set at $2,000. . a Simone Clark, 22, was charged with aggravated assault-FVA, battery-FVA and three counts of third degree cruelty to children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do black people CHOOSE to speak like slaves (Nov '11)
|7 hr
|bored monitor
|117
|Superintendent Gordon Pritz buys second home in... (Jun '15)
|11 hr
|AllenRodi
|10
|How do you get your property qualified for sect... (Jul '10)
|Fri
|Citizen Cane
|70
|Abandoned places around Douglasville (Oct '11)
|Dec 28
|Dang
|36
|TW will see the light
|Dec 27
|Taxpayer 112
|15
|Douglasville a hot spot for small business loans
|Dec 26
|LOL
|1
|Mary Christmas to all my friend on topic
|Dec 25
|Raymond
|1
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC