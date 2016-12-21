New Year's Eve fireworks get the green light from governor
Denise Smithwick, a Douglasville resident who is a seasonal employ at Jake's Fireworks, displays one of the store's most popular fireworks in time for New Year's Eve celebrations. A fireworks ban initiated by Georgia Governor Nathan Deal in November has been lifted, meaning the state's now-legal fireworks will be flying high at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
