New Commerce police chief hails from Douglasville
Zach Ardis, who was a captain in administrative services with the Douglasville Police Department where he worked since 1997, was sworn in last week as the new chief, replacing former Chief Brandon Sellers who resigned in August after less than a year on the job. Sellers did not give a reason for resigning.
