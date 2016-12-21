Mrs. Lillie Mae Gaddy
Mrs. Gaddy was born March 27, 1946, in Heard County, lived in the Hogansville area all of her life, and was Baptist by faith. She enjoyed bowling, had participated in a number of bowling tournaments, and was known by her family to be the best cook in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Heard Citizen.
