'MardyMar' releases new positive rap album
Special Douglasville rapper Mardavius "MardyMar" Knight has a new CD out just in time for the holidays, and he's hoping to reach children, especially school-aged students, with his positive, non-violent message. Special Douglasville rapper Mardavius "MardyMar" Knight has a new CD out just in time for the holidays, and he's hoping to reach children, especially school-aged students, with his positive, non-violent message.
