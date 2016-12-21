James Franklin Carroll

James Franklin Carroll

Mr. James "Peck" Franklin Carroll, age 84, of Douglasville, passed away, Tuesday, December 27, 2016. He was born March 3, 1932 in the New Georgia community, the son of the late Mr. John Moses Carroll and the late Mrs. Susan Williams Carroll.

