GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20
There are 1 comment on the Douglas County Sentinel story from Saturday Dec 31, titled GDOT adds digital traffic signs on I-20. In it, Douglas County Sentinel reports that:
Special Photo/City of Douglasville The Georgia Department of Transportation has installed three new digital signs on I-20 in Douglas County to alert drivers of information like wrecks and travel times. Special Photo/City of Douglasville The Georgia Department of Transportation has installed three new digital signs on I-20 in Douglas County to alert drivers of information like wrecks and travel times.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
|
United States
|
#1 18 hrs ago
The sign will say "If you exit you'll be murdered or robbed".
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Witcher
|27 min
|Carlos ladino
|9
|Judge Robert James (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|TaxPayer1
|64
|Superintendent Gordon Pritz buys second home in... (Jun '15)
|Tue
|TaxPayer1
|13
|Another store at Arbor Place closing (Dec '08)
|Dec 31
|Slaterfox
|92
|Why do black people CHOOSE to speak like slaves (Nov '11)
|Dec 31
|bored monitor
|117
|How do you get your property qualified for sect... (Jul '10)
|Dec 30
|Citizen Cane
|70
|Abandoned places around Douglasville (Oct '11)
|Dec 28
|Dang
|36
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC