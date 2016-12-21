Evg W. Larry Musick
EVG W. Larry Musick, age 78, of Douglasville, passed away at Southwest Christian Care on Friday, December 23, 2016. He was born September 28, 1938 in Carroll County, Georgia the son of the late Mr. Jonathan Hubert Musick and the late Mrs. Myrtis Webb Musick.
