Douglasville a hot spot for small business loans
There are 1 comment on the Douglas County Sentinel story from Saturday Dec 24, titled Douglasville a hot spot for small business loans.
Downtowns across the country are seeing revitalization as new businesses move into traditional city centers, and new data from the Atlanta Regional Commission suggests Douglasville is no exception. The ARC collected data from banks and other lending institutions to track where small business loans, defined as those for less than $1 million, are going.
It's also a hotspot for homeless people and criminals. Holy shiiiit what a dump.
