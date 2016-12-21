County's jobless rate drops to 5.1%

There were fewer people in Douglas County without jobs last month, based on November 2016 unemployment numbers released Thursday by the Georgia Department of Labor. Douglas County's unemployment rate dropped to 5.1 percent in November, down from 5.3 percent in October, according to the state's labor department.

