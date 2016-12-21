Council tables quarry rezoning
The Douglasville City Council voted Monday to table a rezoning request that would pave the way for a rock quarry on property along West Strickland Street. The city council voted 6-1 in favor of tabling the rezoning request, with Councilman Mike Miller casting the dissenting vote.
