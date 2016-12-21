Council holding hearings Dec. 15th and 19th on proposed rock quarry near downtown Douglasville

The Douglasville City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 15 and Monday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Douglasville Conference Center auditorium to consider a request for a change in zoning from IH to IH with a special land use permit for mining and quarrying, for 151.96 +/- acres located in Parcel # 01890250021 in Land Lot 189, District 2, Section 5, Parcel 21 and hold a public hearing and consider a request for a change in zoning from IL to IH with a special land use permit for mining and quarrying, for 45.55 +/- acres located in Parcel # 01900250009 in Land Lot 190, District 2, Section 5, Parcel 9. Application made by Bart L. Boyd.

