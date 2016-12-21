Council holding hearings Dec. 15th an...

Council holding hearings Dec. 15th and 19th on proposed rock quarry near downtown Douglasville

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Times Georgian

The Douglasville City Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 15 and Monday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Douglasville Conference Center auditorium to consider a request for a change in zoning from IH to IH with a special land use permit for mining and quarrying, for 151.96 +/- acres located in Parcel # 01890250021 in Land Lot 189, District 2, Section 5, Parcel 21 and hold a public hearing and consider a request for a change in zoning from IL to IH with a special land use permit for mining and quarrying, for 45.55 +/- acres located in Parcel # 01900250009 in Land Lot 190, District 2, Section 5, Parcel 9. Application made by Bart L. Boyd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglasville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TW will see the light 5 hr LOL 13
Another store at Arbor Place closing (Dec '08) 5 hr plainjane 91
Why do black people CHOOSE to speak like slaves (Nov '11) Thu Justme 116
Fireworks Dec 21 Citizencane 10
Help for Christmas (Nov '10) Dec 20 ln gay 107
News Cops and kids join forces during shopping spree Dec 20 ln gay 1
Review: Diamond Traders (Jun '10) Dec 19 Marie 28
See all Douglasville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglasville Forum Now

Douglasville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglasville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Douglasville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,467 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,243

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC