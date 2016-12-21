Cops and kids join forces during shop...

Cops and kids join forces during shopping spree

There are 1 comment on the Griffin Daily News story from Thursday Dec 15, titled Cops and kids join forces during shopping spree. In it, Griffin Daily News reports that:

Taylor Moore-Greene, a student at Bright Star Elementary School, reads off her Christmas wish list Thursday morning during the 19th annual Kids Christmas Special sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Douglas County.

ln gay

Douglasville, GA

#1 Tuesday Dec 20
My daughter is so beautiful! She had such a wonderful time. We were so blessed to have her be able to participate. She had a great time with the chief of police :)
Thank you DOUGLAS COUNTY we truly appreciate you and all that you do!
