Cops and kids join forces during shopping spree
There are 1 comment on the Griffin Daily News story from Thursday Dec 15, titled Cops and kids join forces during shopping spree. In it, Griffin Daily News reports that:
Taylor Moore-Greene, a student at Bright Star Elementary School, reads off her Christmas wish list Thursday morning during the 19th annual Kids Christmas Special sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Douglas County.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.
|
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
My daughter is so beautiful! She had such a wonderful time. We were so blessed to have her be able to participate. She had a great time with the chief of police :)
Thank you DOUGLAS COUNTY we truly appreciate you and all that you do!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TW will see the light
|5 hr
|LOL
|13
|Another store at Arbor Place closing (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|plainjane
|91
|Why do black people CHOOSE to speak like slaves (Nov '11)
|Thu
|Justme
|116
|Fireworks
|Dec 21
|Citizencane
|10
|Help for Christmas (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|ln gay
|107
|Review: Diamond Traders (Jun '10)
|Dec 19
|Marie
|28
|what celebs live in douglasville? (Sep '09)
|Dec 17
|Walton
|75
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC