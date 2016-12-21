Comfort and joy on Christmas
Liz Marino/Douglas County Sentinel Grace Jones, granddaughter of the Rev. Dr. Edwin and Una Jones, enjoys the beauty of a Christmas tree in the sanctuary at Bright Star United Methodist Church last Sunday while visiting her grandfather's church with her parents for the baptism of her new baby sister, Mila.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TW will see the light
|19 hr
|Taxpayer 112
|15
|Douglasville a hot spot for small business loans
|Mon
|LOL
|1
|Mary Christmas to all my friend on topic
|Dec 25
|Raymond
|1
|Another store at Arbor Place closing (Dec '08)
|Dec 24
|plainjane
|91
|Why do black people CHOOSE to speak like slaves (Nov '11)
|Dec 22
|Justme
|116
|Fireworks
|Dec 21
|Citizencane
|10
|Help for Christmas (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|ln gay
|107
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC