'Cheers to the Children' set for Saturday
Bobby Tillman's Family Inc. is hosting a holiday toy drive and scholarship fundraising event to benefit children and teens in the Douglasville community. They will be accepting unwrapped toys for children and youth from ages 5-18 that will benefit Youth Villages and they will also be accepting monetary donations that will go towards the Bobby Tillman scholarship fund that will support local Douglas County High School Students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TW will see the light
|5 hr
|LOL
|13
|Another store at Arbor Place closing (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|plainjane
|91
|Why do black people CHOOSE to speak like slaves (Nov '11)
|Thu
|Justme
|116
|Fireworks
|Dec 21
|Citizencane
|10
|Help for Christmas (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|ln gay
|107
|Cops and kids join forces during shopping spree
|Dec 20
|ln gay
|1
|Review: Diamond Traders (Jun '10)
|Dec 19
|Marie
|28
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC