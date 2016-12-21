Bright Star UMC pastor speaks to Kiwanians
The Rev. Dr. Edwin Jones, new pastor at Bright Star United Methodist Church, was the speaker at the Dec. 16 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Douglas County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglasville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mary Christmas to all my friend on topic
|3 hr
|Raymond
|1
|TW will see the light
|Sat
|LOL
|13
|Another store at Arbor Place closing (Dec '08)
|Sat
|plainjane
|91
|Why do black people CHOOSE to speak like slaves (Nov '11)
|Thu
|Justme
|116
|Fireworks
|Dec 21
|Citizencane
|10
|Help for Christmas (Nov '10)
|Dec 20
|ln gay
|107
|Cops and kids join forces during shopping spree
|Dec 20
|ln gay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Douglasville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC