3 finalists named for judgeship
The Judicial Nominating Commission announced Thursday it is submitting recommendations of three attorneys to fill a superior court judgeship opening on the Douglas Judicial Circuit. were chosen by the committee from a list of 14 attorneys who submitted their names for consideration to fill the seat being vacated at the end of the year by Chief Superior Court Judge Robert J. James.
