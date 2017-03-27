School Protein Enhancement Pilot Project launched
A pilot project to encourage schools to serve local meat products is being established at the Wyoming Department of Education following the signing of SEA0052 School Nutrition Pilot Project into law on Friday. The bill allows the WDE to spend up to $25,000 to provide matching funds to school districts for the processing costs for livestock donated during the 2017-18 school year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Douglas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was Curtis Tolbert a SCHOOL BULLY? (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Kane
|8
|julia berens norvell (Feb '10)
|Nov '15
|yhs
|4
|Review: Herrick & Garrison Wild Game Processing... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|roanhorse
|1
|Harveys (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bobbyhhh
|1
|Review: White Wolf Saloon (Mar '14)
|Nov '14
|doc
|4
|Fun in Douglas for an out of state man (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Winchester
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Douglas, WY (Aug '10)
|May '14
|Sneaky Pete
|9
Find what you want!
Search Douglas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC