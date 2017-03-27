School Protein Enhancement Pilot Proj...

School Protein Enhancement Pilot Project launched

Friday Mar 3 Read more: KGWN

A pilot project to encourage schools to serve local meat products is being established at the Wyoming Department of Education following the signing of SEA0052 School Nutrition Pilot Project into law on Friday. The bill allows the WDE to spend up to $25,000 to provide matching funds to school districts for the processing costs for livestock donated during the 2017-18 school year.

