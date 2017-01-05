Facing criticism, EPA withdraws urani...

Facing criticism, EPA withdraws uranium-mining cleanup rule

Next Story Prev Story
Jan 5, 2017 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this Sept. 14, 2004, file photo, Smith Ranch-Highland employee, April Frausto, samples water for contamination, at a monitoring well on the perimeter of the uranium mining zone 30 miles north of Douglas, Wyo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Douglas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Was Curtis Tolbert a SCHOOL BULLY? (Oct '10) Feb '17 Kane 8
julia berens norvell (Feb '10) Nov '15 yhs 4
Review: Herrick & Garrison Wild Game Processing... (Apr '15) Apr '15 roanhorse 1
Harveys (Jan '15) Jan '15 Bobbyhhh 1
Review: White Wolf Saloon (Mar '14) Nov '14 doc 4
Fun in Douglas for an out of state man (Aug '14) Aug '14 Winchester 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Douglas, WY (Aug '10) May '14 Sneaky Pete 9
See all Douglas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Douglas Forum Now

Douglas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Douglas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Douglas, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,505 • Total comments across all topics: 279,779,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC