Facing criticism, EPA withdraws uranium-mining cleanup rule
In this Sept. 14, 2004, file photo, Smith Ranch-Highland employee, April Frausto, samples water for contamination, at a monitoring well on the perimeter of the uranium mining zone 30 miles north of Douglas, Wyo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Douglas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was Curtis Tolbert a SCHOOL BULLY? (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|Kane
|8
|julia berens norvell (Feb '10)
|Nov '15
|yhs
|4
|Review: Herrick & Garrison Wild Game Processing... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|roanhorse
|1
|Harveys (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Bobbyhhh
|1
|Review: White Wolf Saloon (Mar '14)
|Nov '14
|doc
|4
|Fun in Douglas for an out of state man (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Winchester
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Douglas, WY (Aug '10)
|May '14
|Sneaky Pete
|9
Find what you want!
Search Douglas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC